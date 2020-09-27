Shopian fake encounter: 3 informers depose before Army's court of inquiry

Three locals working as informers with the Army have deposed before the Army’s court of inquiry probing the July 18 Amshipora (Shopian) fake encounter in which three labourers from Rajouri district were killed by security forces and passed off as militants.

Three labourers from Rajouri district whose identity has been established after DNA matching with their family members – namely Abrar Ahmad, Muhammad Ibrar and Imtiyaz Ahmad – were killed by security forces in Amshipora village of Shopian district on July 18 in a fake encounter and it was claimed that arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

Army sources said the three informers brought to depose before the court of inquiry were questioned for their involvement in the fake encounter.

“They had initially said that a group of militants was coming from Rajouri-Poonch and the three labourers had agreed to bring them to the Valley.

“Whether the three labourers had ever agreed to such an arrangement has been brought into question.

“Police said the militant links of the three labourers were being investigated adding that such an involvement would be explored by police only after the Army handed over the informers to them for questioning”, sources said.

Police have already confirmed that the DNA of the three labourers has matched with their family members.

Families of the slain civilians and the locals in Shopian district have said that the three labourers had nothing to do with militancy and had been framed and killed in a fake encounter.