Shopian man dies of COVID19 at SMHS Hospital

An elderly man from Shopian who posthumously tested positive for COVID19 died at SMHS Hospital late Thursday evening, taking the total number of casualties attributed to the viral illness in J&K to 28 here.

Dr S Saleem Khan, nodal officer COVID19 at GMC Srinagar, said the 70-year old male from Aliarpora, Bagander Shopian was admitted to SMH Hospital on Wednesday.

He said the patient was suffering from pneumonia and had comorbid conditions. “He had hypertension and diabetes mellitus, both considered risks in COVID19,” he said.

Dr Khan said the patient was admitted to isolation ward of the hospital based on suspicion and his

sample taken. “He was sick when admitted and died on the evening of Thursday,” he said adding that the sample was processed and reported positive on Friday morning. “The body was handed over as per the protocol,” he said.

This is the first casualty due to COVID19 in Shopian district. The death is the 28th COVID19 death in J&K and 25th in Kashmir division.

Srinagar district has recorded seven deaths, highest among districts, followed by Baramulla and Anantnag with five deaths each. Kulgam, one of the worst affected districts by COVID19 in terms of cases has recorded four deaths. Budgam has witnessed two COVID19 deaths, while one death has taken place in Bandipora.

The deaths are recorded as per the district of residence of the deceased, although most deaths took place in Srinagar’s specialty hospitals.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has seen two deaths while one death was recorded in Udhampur.