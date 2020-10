A man from Kashmir’s Shopian district has been arrested allegedly with two hand grenades and 12 bullets in Rajouri.

SSP Rajouri, Chandan Kohli, said that Irfan Ahmed Jaral son of Bashir Ahmed Jaral resident of Rengear, Keller of Shopian has been arrested from a passenger vehicle near DKG Thanamandi. “Two hand grenades and 15 AK bullets were recovered from his possession,” he said.