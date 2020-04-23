Shopian's Hirpora sees 8 more cases, 33 in 3 days

There seems to be no relief in sight for the fear-stricken villagers of Hirpora in this south Kashmir district as the number of coronavirus cases here swells up with each day.

Eight more tested positive for the infection today taking the number of cases to staggering 42 in a population of barely 2800 souls.

On Wednesday, 14 samples turned positive and eight a day before.

“33 positive cases in the past three days. This is alarming,” said a medico who is part of the team monitoring the situation in this small hamlet. He said the community transmission has already happened.

“Isolating all the inhabitants and then going for mass screening is the only option left now,” the medico believes.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Shopian, Dr. Ramesh informed that 101 villagers were tested for the virus today.

“Aggressive testing is on and so far 506 tests have been done in the village,” he said. He said that in the last four days; the health authorities took 37, 47, 37 and 101 samples respectively.

“150 are in quarantine facilities already and others have been strictly advised home quarantine,” the CMO said.

The village has been designated as red zone with people confined to their houses since April, 8, the day first coronavirus case came to fore here. Most of the positive cases are either family members or contacts of earlier cases.