Shops open to no business

On sunny Saturday afternoon at Srinagar’s business nerve, Regal Chowk, a salesperson in a shop is putting on display shawls embroidered with intricate floral designs of roses and chrysanthemums.

Before one could enter inside the shop, a warning in writing greets: “No entry without mask and gloves”. Owner of ‘Brilliant Arts Emporium’, Zameer Ahmad Naqash says: “We are living in pandemic; it is no normal time”.

It has been three months since COVID-19 lockdown was imposed that the authorities decided to open markets in Kashmir from Saturday. However, Naqash wearing a facemask looks grim sitting in his desolated handicraft shop. “We are happy that shops have opened, but there are no customers; I did not expect them either,” said Naqash, whose family is into the business for nearly five decades. “There is a kind of scare. Though we are taking care to follow guidelines like social distancing, etc. but when it comes to customers you don’t know someone may be infected,” said Naqash.

In some shops the salespersons were recalling March 19 when they were busy in their shops with customers prior to the imposition of covid19 lockdown. Many salespersons said they did not receive salary for these months. “I haven’t got any wages from my boss for past three months. In no way I could have asked for, when there was no business,” said a salesperson.