Shops open to no business

Shops and other select businesses opened in Jammu and Kashmir' Srinagar on Saturday after remaining shut for more than twelve weeks amid COVID-19 threat. The authorities had announced a virtual lockdown in the Valley and Jammu areas on March 20 to stem the spread of the virus, which has, so, far claimed 54 lives and affected more than 4,300 people in the Union Territory. The district administration has now allowed opening of shops and other businesses in Srinagar on rotational basis from Saturday. Similar orders have been issued by the DCs of other districts of the Valley. Pic: Habib Naqash/GK
On sunny Saturday afternoon at Srinagar’s business nerve, Regal Chowk, a salesperson in a shop is putting on display shawls embroidered with intricate floral designs of roses and chrysanthemums.

Before one could enter inside the shop, a warning in writing greets: “No entry without mask and gloves”. Owner of ‘Brilliant Arts Emporium’, Zameer Ahmad Naqash says: “We are living in pandemic; it is no normal time”.

In some shops the salespersons were recalling March 19 when they were busy in their shops with customers prior to the imposition of covid19 lockdown. Many salespersons said they did not receive salary for these months. “I haven’t got any wages from my boss for past three months. In no way I could have asked for, when there was no business,” said a salesperson.

