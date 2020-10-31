Shutdown in Kashmir against new land laws

Normal life in the Kashmir was affected on Saturday due to a shutdown called by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat Conference to protest the new land laws notified by the Centre for Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Earlier this week, the Centre cleared the decks for people from across the country to buy land in J&K by amending several laws.

Most shops, petrol pumps and other business establishments were shut in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

Public transport was off the roads across the city, but private cars and auto rickshaws were plying in some areas. Similar reports were received from other districts of the Valley, they said.

Security personnel were deployed in strength in vulnerable areas of the city and elsewhere in the Valley to avoid any untoward incident, according to the officials.