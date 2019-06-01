Sinthan Road thrown open for LMVs

The Sinthan Road was thrown open for light motor vehicles (LMVs) on Saturday, officials said.

They said, “Nearly after six months, the vehicles were allowed to travel on the Sinthan Road.”

Singhan Road, a seasonal road, was cut-off in December last year, after heavy snowfall blocked it.

About 16 LMVs, including a motorcycle, were allowed through Sinthan Top on Saturday.

Pertinently, the 152-kilometre-long Kishtwar-Sinthan road is an alternative link between Kishtwar in Jammu province and Anantnag in Kashmir Province.