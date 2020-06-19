Situation in Ladakh under control: Top Army Commander

General Officer Commanding 15 Corps, Lt General, B S Raju on Friday said the situation along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh was “under control” and the situation along the Line of Control was also “stable”.

This is first time when any top Army Commander commented on the prevailing Ladakh situation.

“As far as the issue of Ladakh is concerned, the 14 Corps is looking after the operations there. The situation, as far as I’m aware, is under control,” Lt General, B S Raju told reporters during a press conference here.

He said that whatever was required to be done in that area, the forces there are capable of doing their job. “The forces are capable of thwarting any threat to the Indian territory,” he added.

Lt General Raju said that there was no “significant relation” between frequent ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Ladakh stand-off. “The ceasefire violations (along the LoC) are being done to push more militants,” he said, adding that a befitting reply was being given wherever it was required. “We are taking care of the people living along the LoC.”

“Any misadventure along LoC would be thwarted and we are capable of that,” he asserted.