SJM Gillani bereaved

Syed Muhammad Aslam Gillani popularly known as Farhat Gillani passed away at his Humhama residence on late Tuesday evening. He was the father of Additional Director General of Police (Coordination) SJM Gillani.

“Our family is saddened to inform that our father Syed Muhammad Aslam Gillani @ Farhat Gillani passed away peacefully today at 10 PM at his Humhuma residence. He was surrounded by his loved ones and at peace when the final moment came. He leaves behind his wife, a daughter, three sons, their families, his siblings, nephews and nieces,” the Gillanis said in a statement.

“In the current COVID scenario when the world is going through troubled times, there are restrictions on movement and gatherings. We would request all our relatives, family friends and well wishers to adhere to restrictions in force and pray for the departed soul,” the family said.