Mukeet Akmali
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 11, 2021, 1:53 AM

SKIMS cancels leaves of staff

GK File Photo
SKIMS has cancelled all the sanctioned leaves, except those on extra-ordinary grounds, to its staff as well as that of its affiliated Medical College Bemina with immediate effect in view of Covid19 surge.

Earlier, the Health department had cancelled leaves  of its staff.

“The employees are advised to resume duties immediately for maintenance of essential services. No fresh case of earned/casual leave shall be entertained,” the SKIMS order reads.

“The number of COVID patients admitted in SKIMS has increased. Therefore in view of the situation and to tackle the situation, we have decided to cancel the leaves of all our staff,” SKIMS Director Dr. A.G Ahangar said.

“Second wave of COVID has approached Kashmir, people are getting ill at a fast pace, hospitals are getting occupied with an influx of patients. In this situation people must take utmost pre

cautions as this time the infection rate is higher than the last time,” Dr. Ahangar said.

SKIMS has also stopped routine admissions and surgeries.

“Though the routine admissions, surgeries are stopped for the time being, our emergencies are operating. We had to take this decision in view of the surging number of COVID cases. Also to ensure that we have adequate oxygen ports, ICUs and ventilators available for COVID patients,” the Director said.

He cautioned people against lowering guard and said the second wave can prove more fatal.  

Dr. Ahangar said people should get themselves vaccinated. “It is free of cost and easily available in all the districts, people should not shy away from COVID jab. Apart from that, the basic protocols and SOPs including wearing masks, social distancing and frequent washing of hands are the basic COVID protocols which everybody should follow,” the doctor advised.

