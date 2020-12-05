SKIMS celebrates 38th annual day

Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar, today celebrated its 38th Annual Day & 3rd Convocation at SKICC, here.

Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of J&K and Chairman Governing Body SKIMS, who was to be the chief guest on the occasion, was unable to attend the function due to unavoidable engagements.

Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, advisor to LG conveyed appreciation and gratitude to Director SKIMS and administration on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor, a statement issued by SKIMS said.

“I congratulate and convey best wishes on behalf of Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor to all the scholars & appreciation to SKIMS for their huge contribution in healthcare services in J&K particularly their role in COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement quoted the advisor as saying.

The statement said: “Advisor Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar conferred Degrees to the scholars and Lifetime Achievement Award” to COVID warriors’ team at SKIMS for their colossal contribution and exemplary services during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“He lauded Director SKIMS & Ex-Officio Secretary Dr. A. G Ahangar led team of Medical Faculty and all healthcare workers of SKIMS for their immense contribution and services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir during COVID-19 pandemic and otherwise,” the statement said.

He said that SKIMS is always “on forefront in serving people of J&K and beyond through its best patient care services” and acknowledged the SKIMS as “institution par excellence” in healthcare of J&K.

He said that the institute through “effective leadership” contributed immensely in COVID management despite challenges faced by medical fraternity.

“I salute all healthcare warriors who risked their lives, faced hazards to serve community,” he, according to the statement said.

He assured support to augment health infrastructure in J&K and gave a detailed account of various initiatives taken by government including starting of new medical colleges, launching of new courses and new schemes, besides release of funds under Prime Minister’s package for completion of mega projects.

Later, he e-inaugurated various mega projects at SKIMS including State Cancer Institute, 100-bedded Maternity Hospital, Engineering Block & Drug and Pharmacy Store block.

Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner Health & Medical Education and Prof Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor Kashmir University graced the occasion as guests of honour and appreciated the role of SKIMS in the Health Structure of the Union Territory.

Atal Dulloo in his address acknowledged contribution of SKIMS in providing quality healthcare services and maintaining highest professional standards, the statement said.

He complimented Director SKIMS Dr. A.G Ahangar for “efficiently managing COVID-19 and lauded his role and leadership”.

While giving details of various initiatives taken by J&K government, he said that the people of J&K will be hugely benefitted under newly launched health scheme “SEHAT” and said that the health sector in J&K has made exponential progress and all steps are taken by government to further strengthen it.

Director SKIMS and ex-officio secretary to government Dr A G. Ahangar while presenting the directors report highlighted the role of SKIMS in “fulfilling the aspirations of the people and expanding its horizons all over the globe”.

He expressed his gratitude to all the employees of SKIMS including medical faculty, residents, nurses, supportive and paramedical staff for “holding the flag of SKIMS high through their countless services towards patient care during ongoing pandemic.”

He reiterated his commitment to make SKIMS a dream institution that has evolved over the years and brought in diversification in the field of medicine, surgery and allied.

Former Director & Chairman Apex Advisory Committee COVID-19 pandemic, Prof. M.S Khuroo in his address gave a detailed account of policy decisions and major initiatives taken by the committee in managing COVID-19 pandemic in J&K.

Dean of Medical Faculty Dr Omar J Shah and Principal SKIMS Medical College Bemina, Dr Reyaz Ahmad Untoo highlighted the academic and research activities of SKIMS in their addresses.

Among others present on the occasion were: former Directors and Deans of SKIMS, faculty of SKIMS, SKIMSMC Bemina, SKIMS Nursing College, GMC Srinagar, GMC Baramulla and GMC Anantnag. Besides, a large number of medical and paramedical staff, and key functionaries of SKIMS and the administration attended the function.

This year Prof. (Dr) Manoj Kumar Dhar, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu and prominent academician presented “Sher-i-Kashmir Oration”.

He gave informative and comprehensive presentation on Rare Genetic Disorders which was appreciated by the audience. Later at the event various employees were felicitated for their exemplary services in their respective fields. Also on the occasion SKIMS Magazine & Annual Report were released. This year the Life Time Achievement Award was shared by the Covid Warriors. Dr. Nisar Chowdri, the Organising Chairman of the event, welcomed the guests while the organising secretary conducted the proceedings and concluded the program with vote of thanks.