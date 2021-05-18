SKIMS rendering valuable service: Director

Director SKIMS and Ex-officio Secretary to Government, Dr. A. G Ahangar, has said the institute was rendering valuable services to overall health sector in general and in the Covid situation in particular.

The Director said that during the testing times, more so in fighting challenge posed by the Covid, this institution has paralleled any premier institution in the country in making this an exemplary place for patients, professionals and health researchers.

Dr. Ahangar said this was made possible through mutual contributions from the all health workers at SKIMS, from faculty to paramedics and other supportive services.

“The credit primarily goes to the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor Sir for his relentless support to meet the challenges and eventualities.” Dr. Ahangar while acknowledging the support being received from the government without even asking, said, “Hon’ble

Governor is on constant look out to boost the morale of the management and front-line workers who have not felt any paucity of support or generosity from his leadership.”

“The Advisors to the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, the Chief Secretary, the Financial Commissioner Health/ Financial Commissioner Finance, the Principal Secretary to Hon’ble LG all are monitoring the situation day to day basis and lending their tremendous support for helping the management at all levels,” he added.

Dr. Ahangar said that while SKIMS is fully geared to meet eventualities, people too have to be ready to do their bit and it is in this backdrop that our awareness efforts through all means have excelled to seek peoples’ cooperation.

Reiterating the do’s and dont’s for patient care as part of expert advice he emphasized need for Mass Vaccination Campaign which he termed the ultimate weapon to fight the deadly disease. “It is like fighting a “Third World War” by the medical fraternity and people at home rather than soldiers in the battle fields and we have to choose between vaccine or ventilator, vaccine or death, vaccine or famine.”

“The situation is undoubtedly precarious but there is no need to unnecessarily panic,” he assured people of a turn around to their advantage provided they follow all SOPs and guidelines issued by the government from time to time.

He lauded healthcare workers at SKIMS who he said are working at all levels with dedication and resilience. The administration too is tirelessly and providing all facilities that the treatment may demand. He said high flow oxygen and low flow oxygen wards were set up at top priority without wasting any time to add to already available infrastructure & equipment, drugs are stocked up to meet the demand.

“During the first wave of the pandemic SKIMS played a critical role in containing the disease and the commendable services rendered by SKIMS in combating both COVID and non-COVID diseases was exemplary and was acknowledged by one and all.”

Pinning his hope in the wisdom of people Dr. Ahangar made a fervent appeal to people for further cooperation in sailing through the ongoing crisis without any unexpected loss of lives and any dent to our resilience.