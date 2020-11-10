SKIMS staff barred from private practice

General Administration Department (GAD) has barred private practice of medical or paramedical staff of the Sher-i Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Srinagar.

An order issued by Commissioner Secretary GAD Manoj Dwivedi reads: “In exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution, the Lieutenant Governor is hereby pleased to direct that after sub-rule(4) of rule 10 of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees Conduct Rules, 1971, the following sub-rule shall be added; namely 5 (i) notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force, no member of Medical or Paramedical Staff of the SKIMS, Srinagar shall indulge in private practice in any manner.”

It further reads: “In case any member of medical or paramedical staff of the SKIMS Srinagar is proved to have acted in breach of sub-rule (i), it shall amount to misconduct attracting major penalty, besides he shall be liable for criminal prosecution under the relevant provisions of law.”

“Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in exercise of powers vested in him by Constitution and Law has banned private practice by the medical professionals and practitioners associated with SKIMS,” reads a statement issued by the Assistant Director, Public Relations, SKIMS.

In view of the order, Director SKIMS / Ex-officio Secretary to Government Dr. AG Ahangar has sought absolute compliance of the Government order in public interest.

“The order casts legal and moral responsibility on in-service faculty and medical professionals associated with the institute,” he said in a statement here and added: “Any deviation or non-compliance noticed at any stage from any faculty or staff member will be responded with strict action as envisaged in the government order banning the private practice.”

Dr. Ahangar expressed hope and exuded confidence that the faculty and medical staff of the institute will uphold the established precedent of moral standards and professional responsibility befitting their reputation and professional demands.