Front Page, Today's Paper
Mukeet Akmali
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 1:34 AM

SKIMS starts tele-consultation services

Step taken to decongest OPDs
Mukeet Akmali
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 1:34 AM
GK File Photo
GK File Photo

Kashmir’s main tertiary healthcare institute, the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura, has started tele-consultation services for patients in order to reduce physical visits to outpatient departments (OPDs) in view of COVID spike in Kashmir.

Speaking to the Greater Kashmir, Medical Superintendent Dr. Farooq Jan said that the tele-consultation services are in addition to OPDs. “Our OPDs will remain open, but to decongest the hospital premises as per the COVID protocols we are encouraging patients to seek medical advice via tele-consultation helpline. It will save them from visiting hospital and at the same time decongest the premises.”

Trending News
File Photo

COVID-19 surge: Curfew announced in J&K from 8 pm tonight till Monday morning

File Photo of G A Mir

J&K Congress asks workers to help needy amid spike in COVID-19 infections

File Photo

Kashmir Chamber defers polls to Executive Committee in view of COVID-19 surge

Representational Image

Pedestrian injured after hit by three-wheeler in north Kashmir's Lolab

Dr. Jan said that apart from OPDs, emergency services are functioning normally. “People should contact the helpline numbers to seek consultations.”

As per the SKIMS officials, the public can avail tele-consultation for specialties which include general medicine, general surgery, neurosurgery, cardiology, endocrinology, neonatology and Obs. & Gynae.

“The decision to open tele-consultation services has been taken with a view to discourage patients with minor ailments from visiting the hospital and exposing themselves to COVID virus,” an official informed.

Latest News
GK File/Aman Farooq

COVID-19 vaccination to be free for people aged 18-45 in J&K

Representational Photo

Delhi HC asks Centre about preparedness to deal with COVID-19 second wave peak, terms mounting cases a 'Tsunami'

Representational Image [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Trapped in snowfall, 20 nomadic families provided help in J&K's Kathua

Representational Image

Left with no option, hospitals in Delhi forced to use backup stock amid severe oxygen crisis

SKIMS being a tertiary care healthcare institute witnesses a huge rush of patients from all over Kashmir. The OPDs continue to witness a huge rush even this time when the COVID infection cases are rising at an alarming pace across Kashmir.

The SKIMS has dedicated 270 beds for COVID patients, currently 183 COVID patients are undergoing treatment in the institute.

On April 8, SKIMS ordered closure of all non-emergency surgeries and admissions to carve space for the increasing load of COVID19 patients.

SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina has also decided to provide online OPD services from 24th April.

Earlier, SMHS Hospital shut down its out-patient department (OPD) in the wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Tagged in ,
Related News