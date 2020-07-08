Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 9, 2020, 12:45 AM

Slain BJP leader's 10 security guards arrested

There has been a lapse: IGP
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

10 Personal Security Officers deputed with slain BJP leader Wasim Bari, who was shot dead in Bandipora district Wednesday evening along with his brother and father, have been arrested.

“There is (security) lapse,” Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told the Greater Kashmir. “All ten policemen have been arrested and investigations have been taken up.”

The BJP leader, an executive member of the J&K unit of the BJP, had been allotted ten policemen as security guards.

“He was entitled to one PSO but we had given him two,” Inspector General of Police, Security, S D Singh Jamwal told the Greater Kashmir. “The remaining eight guards were from the executive wing of J&K Police.”

BJP termed the killing as a “big loss”.

“He was a four-time district president. Presently he was an executive member,” BJP General Secretary Organisation, Ashok Kaul, told the Greater Kashmir.

