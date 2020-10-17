Smart work, proper guidance, time management key to success: NEET qualifiers

The NEET qualifiers today said that ‘smart’ work and proper guidance were the key to their success.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared the result of National Entrance cum Eligibility Test UG-2020. As many as 13.66 lakh students including over 20,000 from J&K had appeared in the national level test in September. Around 7.7 lakh candidates cleared the test.

Sharanjeet Singh of Aloochi Bagh here secured 682 points out of 720 getting 504th All India Rank (AIR).

Singh, basically a resident of Kumpur Sarai in Chadoora area of Budgam district, has done his schooling from Tyndale Biscoe School. Later he shifted to Jammu and completed his 10+2 from Luthra Public School Jammu.

“I joined AAKASH institute Jammu for coaching from class 11th and qualified the NEET exam in my second attempt. I made my first attempt in 2019 but scored only 296 points and was dropped,” he said.

After his first unsuccessful attempt, Sharanjeet changed his strategy to qualify the exams. “Smart work, proper guidance and determination played a key role in qualifying the national level competitive exam.”

But as he started preparation for his NEET exam in the droppers batch at AAKASH institute, all the communication services and internet were snapped in J&K post August 4, 2019, leaving him in quandary.

“But our institute shifted us to Himachal Pradesh after abrogation of Article 370 and we continued our coaching there. I might have faced difficulties while preparing for my NEET if our batch was not shifted to Himachal,” Sharanjeet said.

Sharanjeet did not consult reference books randomly but continued his preparation in an organized manner.

“Students mostly make mistakes and consult books randomly. One should have an organized schedule while preparing for exams. Smart work with dedication always bear good fruits,” he said.

Leeba Aijaz from Indra Nagar Srinagar has scored 675 out of 720 points. She was enrolled in government higher secondary school Sonwar but was taking private coaching from AAKASH Institute Srinagar from class 11th.

“Conceptual clarity and grasping it besides consulting relevant material helped me qualify this competitive exam. The mantra to success is to fix topics, doing regular practice of questions from relevant books,” she said.

While sharing his preparation schedule, Leeba said non-availability of the internet was an issue but for her there was not an option to give up.

“I managed to get downloaded video lectures from Delhi because there was no other option than to struggle to qualify the competitive exam,” Leeba said, adding that those aspiring to qualify the NEET exam should not underestimate the NCERT prescribed books.

“NCERT books should not be underestimated. Paper is almost set from NCERT books rather than big reference books. Mostly students study different reference books and ignore NCERT books due to which they get messed up at the end,” she said.

Leeba said the student should first focus on basic concepts and later study the higher concepts. “We don’t have to jump in it. Another key factor is that students should continue practice solving MCQs and attempt the tests at coaching institutes. We get to know about time management,” she said.

Jaiveer Singh of Rangreth Budgam has also qualified the NEET exams with 675 points and secured AIR at 953th position.

He did his 10+2 schooling and NEET coaching from ALLEN career institute in Kota Rajasthan. “My strategy was that I knew the paper will be set from NCERT books so I was consulting these books besides question modules provided by the coaching institute,” Jaiveer Singh said.

“Time management is must in it and I used to take a revision after regular intervals which helped me to qualify the exam,” he said.