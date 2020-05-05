SMC Mayor says will follow protocol

Srinagar Municipal Corporator Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu Tuesday said that protocol and guidelines issued by district administration will be followed after a corporator tested positive for COVID19.

Mattu, some senior officials and around 30 SMC staffers went into quarantine after brother of the corporator tested positive three days ago. The test of the corporator, who had been participating in sanitation drives, came positive on Tuesday.

“Though there was a minimal contact between me and the corporator, but I went into home quarantine three days ago. We have acted responsibly and we will continue to act in that manner,” Mattu told the Greater Kashmir.

He said that Srinagar Municipal Corporation has been on forefront to contain the infection. “We are going to adhere to every single protocol and guideline issued by district administration. All these will be done without any exceptions. We have been on the frontlines for two months now and are aware of the crucial need to act responsibly,” he added.

An officer from district administration said that several contacts of the Corporator were shifted to quarantine centre after his test report came.

On Saturday, panic gripped SMC workers after brother of the corporator from Downtown tested positive.

The reason for panic was that the corporator is living with his brother while he has actively participated in various sanitation drives.

The family members of the positive patient including the corporator were put under quarantine immediately.

As an extra precaution, nearly 50 persons including deputy mayor Parvaiz Qadri, corporators and some SMC employees went into self-quarantine.

It were the neighbours who informed the district administration Srinagar about the corporator’s brother’s travel history.

Following the development, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Chowdary tweeted, asking people to be “responsive and truthful.”

“Covid fight belongs to Citizens. Alert, responsive & truthful. Flagged by neighbors a resident arriving clandestinely, picked up promptly, tested positive. Let’s not rush, rather follow protocols. Narwara now Red Zone (Sic),” the DC tweeted.