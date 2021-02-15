Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 12:37 AM

Snow clearance work on Kargil highway going on

Irfan Raina
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 12:37 AM
File Photo/ GK
File Photo
Trending News
“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

Acting on specific information of terrorist movement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF launched search operation in village Batagund and Dadsara Tral.

Three Hizb associates arrested in Tral, IED material recovered: Police

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

Representational Photo

Won't attend delimitation proceedings: NC MPs

The snow clearance work on the Srinagar- Kargil highway is going on in full swing. The highway was closed on 31st December last year in view of heavy snowfall along the Zojila pass and Drass area of Kargil.  Officials said that the Border Roads Organization (BRO) has started snow clearance from both Sonamarg and Drass sides last week.

If the weather conditions remain favourable, the work will be completed soon, officials said. They said that the toughest work is the clearance of 30-km stretch up to zero point of Zojilla from Sonamarg.

Related News