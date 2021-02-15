Snow clearance work on Kargil highway going on

The snow clearance work on the Srinagar- Kargil highway is going on in full swing. The highway was closed on 31st December last year in view of heavy snowfall along the Zojila pass and Drass area of Kargil. Officials said that the Border Roads Organization (BRO) has started snow clearance from both Sonamarg and Drass sides last week.

If the weather conditions remain favourable, the work will be completed soon, officials said. They said that the toughest work is the clearance of 30-km stretch up to zero point of Zojilla from Sonamarg.