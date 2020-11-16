Snow cleared from Peer Ki Gali mountain pass

After a few days of bad weather, the administration moved men and machinery to the Peer Ki Gali mountain pass on the Mughal road. “At least 1 foot of snow had accumulated along the road”, said Fayaz Ahmad, Assistant Engineer, Mechanical Sub-Division Pulwama, adding that the road has been cleared from this side.

“It may take some more time to clear snow from the stretch of the road falling under district Poonch in Jammu division”, he informed.

The road, however, continued to remain closed for the third straight day on Monday.

“It had started snowing near Peer Ki Gali on November 14 forcing the closure of the road”, said another official.

He hoped that the road would open soon for trucks.