UPDATED: March 14, 2021, 1:10 AM

Snow cleared on Sonamarg road

Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: March 14, 2021, 1:10 AM

Snow clearance work on the Sonamarg road has been completed two days after the road was closed due to heavy snowfall and avalanches at a few places. The road leading to the health resort Sonamarg in Ganderbal district was closed on Thursday following heavy snowfall. Sonamarg and its adjoining areas received about 3 feet of fresh snow.

The heavy snowfall had also disrupted electricity and water supply in the Sonamarg area causing inconvenience to the tourists and locals.

Reports said that several tourists were stranded after the road closure.

Station House officer police station Sonamarg Younis Bashir told the Greater Kashmir that all the stranded tourists have returned to Srinagar.

“The road has been cleared and as a precautionary measure it has been closed for traffic movement, if weather improves the Sonamarg road will be opened for traffic movement,” the SHO said.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal, along with SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, on Saturday visited Sonamarg to inspect the snow clearance operation.

