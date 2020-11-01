Snowfall in upper reaches brings down temperature

Higher reaches of the Valley on Sunday received a fresh spell of light snowfall, bringing down the temperatures. As per a forecast issued by the Meteorological Department, weather is expected to remain cloudy for next 24 hours with possibility of light rain or snowfall at isolated places.

Director MeT, Sonam Lotus, said there was “no forecast for any major rainfall or snowfall” for the next 10 days. However, he said: “We expect a spell of light rainfall, snowfall at isolated to scattered places over higher reaches of the Valley and Kargil between November 4 and 5.”

On Sunday the upper reaches of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district received a fresh spell of snowfall. Summer capital Srinagar recorded 18.5 degrees Celsius maximum temperature while ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest place in the Valley and recorded 9 degrees Celsius maximum temperature. The night temperatures of late have also been towards the lower side as Srinagar recorded 3.2 degrees on Saturday night. While Gulmarg recorded 1.2 millimetre rainfall till 5:30 pm on Sunday, Kokernag recorded 2.8 mm rainfall, said MeT data.

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain closed on Friday for maintenance works:

The traffic police have issued a fresh advisory restricting vehicular movement on the 270- kilometre Srinagar- Jammu National Highway on November 6, Friday, owing to maintenance works.

The traffic police have advised commuters not to undertake journeys on the highway on Friday. “In case of any emergency commuters may contact traffic control units of Jammu, Srinagar, Ramban and Udhampur,” the advisory said. Meanwhile, a daily official traffic advisory issued said 1-way traffic will be allowed to move on the Srinagar-Jammu highway towards Srinagar on Monday.

(With inputs from M M Parvez in Ramban)