Snowfall in upper reaches brings down temperature

The upper reaches of Kashmir Valley received a fresh spell of snowfall on Sunday, bringing down temperatures sharply. The Meteorological Department has predicted improvement in weather from Monday and said that no heavy spell of rainfall or snowfall is expected till November 3.

On Sunday, the summer capital Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 18.4 degrees Celsius, a decrease of 4 degrees from the temperature recorded a day earlier. There has also been a sharp dip in night temperatures as Srinagar recorded 2.6 degrees Celsius minimum temperature on Saturday night, which is 1.2 degrees below normal.

Ski-resort Gulmarg in Baramulla district also witnessed a sharp fall in temperatures with 10 degrees Celsius maximum temperature recorded on Sunday.

Health resort Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded 14.9 degrees Celsius. With a sharp dip in temperatures, people were seen putting back woollens and using heating gadgets.

MeT officials said that a spell of light snowfall was received at Pir ki Galli. There were also reports of a light snowfall at the Zojila Pass, Tulail in Gurez Valley. However, snowfall intensified at Gulmarg and other higher reaches of the Valley during the evening. Drass in Ladakh, the second coldest inhabited place in the world, also received season’s first snowfall. Officials said it started snowing in Drass and its adjoining areas, including Zojila pass and Mina-Marg in the morning and five inches of snow had accumulated till evening.

Director Meteorological Department Sonam Lotus said there is no forecast of any major weather activity till November 3. “The weather will remain dry till November 3,” Lotus said. “Although the weather will remain dry, we expect both day and night temperatures to witness a gradual decrease. There is no forecast of any heavy rainfall till November 3,” Lotus said.

Traffic suspended on Mughal Road:

Following the fresh spell of snowfall at Pir Ki Galli on Sunday, traffic on the Mughal Road, that connects the Valley with Pir Panchal region, was suspended at 4 pm on Sunday, traffic officials said. The Mughal Road was opened earlier this year for goods carriers, especially fruits-laden trucks moving from the Valley. “We will be assessing the situation of the Mughal Road on Monday morning on how much snow has accumulated and accordingly take a decision whether to allow traffic or not,” SSP Traffic Rural, Manzoor Ahmad, told the Greater Kashmir.