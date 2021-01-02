Snowfall likely from tomorrow: MeT

The Meteorological Department has predicted a two-day wet spell from Monday, with possibility of moderate snowfall in plains across the Valley and heavy snowfall in higher reaches and parts of south Kashmir.

As per the latest weather advisory issued by the MeT, a fresh Western Disturbance is approaching Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas from Sunday. “Moderate rain/snow is expected over widespread places with chances of heavy snow at isolated places over the region particularly over Pir Panchal range, Chenab valley and districts of south Kashmir and adjoining areas between January 4 and 5,” the MeT forecast said.

The MeT forecast said chances of isolated rain or snowfall “cannot be ruled out during Sunday night”.

Meanwhile, Disaster Management Authority has issued a low-level avalanche warning (yellow alert) for upper reaches of Ramban district. The MeT department has issued an orange alert which means people have been asked to maintain vigil in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Temperatures: Extreme cold conditions continued in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh regions on Saturday.

Summer capital Srinagar recorded minus 5.9 degrees Celsius on Friday night, Pahalgam minus 8.4 degrees and Gulmarg minus 7.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures. Water bodies including the Dal Lake have been freezing due to the sub-zero temperatures.

Leh recorded minus 19.2 degrees and Kargil froze at minus 16.2 degrees Celsius. At minus 28.2 degrees, Drass was the coldest recorded place in the region, MeT data said.

Due to extremely slippery road conditions, authorities on Thursday had announced that Leh-Srinagar highway will remain closed till further orders.

Winter capital Jammu recorded 5.5 degrees, Katra 5.2 degrees, Batote 0.5 degrees , Banihal minus 1.2 degrees and Bhaderwah recorded minus 2.1 degrees minimum temperature on Friday night. Meanwhile, ahead of the MeT advisory for inclement weather, officials said more than 250 snow clearance machines have been kept ready to be pressed into service when required.

The Valley is witnessing the 40-day harshest winter of Chillai Kalan when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably. The chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.