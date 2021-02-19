Soldier dies of heart attack in Kupwara

An army soldier died of cardiac arrest in Kalarose area near Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday.

An official said that Havildar Data Ram, 44, of 3-Raj Riffles suffered major heart attack while performing duty at a forward post (SPG) near LoC in Kalarose area. “Although the deceased was given preliminary treatment, he could not survive and died instantly,” the official said.

His body was later shifted to 168 military hospital Drugmulla Kupwara for post-mortem, a police official told.