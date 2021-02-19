Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: February 20, 2021, 12:43 AM

Soldier dies of heart attack in Kupwara

TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: February 20, 2021, 12:43 AM
Representational Pic

An army soldier died of cardiac arrest in Kalarose area near Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday.

An official said that Havildar Data Ram, 44, of 3-Raj Riffles suffered major heart attack while performing duty at a forward post (SPG) near LoC in Kalarose area. “Although the deceased was given preliminary treatment, he could not survive and died instantly,” the official said.

Trending News

International Mother Language Day | Educate in language we speak, understand: Language experts

File Photo of Mehbooba Mufti

Hold dialogue with people of J&K, Pakistan: Mehbooba

Poor mobile network irks Handwara villagers

J&K transporters announce indefinite strike from Feb 24

His body was later shifted to 168 military hospital Drugmulla Kupwara for post-mortem, a police official told.

Related News