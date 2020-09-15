Soldier injured in Pulwama encounter, militants escape

Militants on Tuesday reportedly escaped after an encounter with security forces in the Kakapora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A police official said that early morning army’s 50 RR, special operation group (SOG) of JK Police and CRPF ring-fenced Marwal village and launched search operations.

“As the searches were on, the militants who had taken shelter inside a house came out firing guns and lobbing grenades,” he said.

The police official said the exchange of fire continued for around 15 minutes after which the guns fell silent.

“The security forces launched searches for hours to trace the militants, but they couldn’t and the operation was finally called off,” he said.

“An army man received injuries in the firefight,” the police official said.

This was the second gunfight in a row this week in the district where militants escaped after the initial exchange of fire.

Earlier, on Sunday evening militants escaped in a shootout in Parigam village.