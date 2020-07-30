Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 12:32 AM

Soldier injured in Pulwama militant attack

Representational Pic
An army soldier was injured in a militant attack on a patrol party at Drabgam Pulwama on Thursday. According to reports, the militants attacked a Casper vehicle of the army’s 44RR with UBGL at around 1:10 pm.

The army opened fire in retaliation but the attackers escaped from the spot.

Soon after the attack,  the army launched a search operation in the village. However, no one was arrested till last reports came in.  Locals said that the incident created panic in the area. An army official said, “An area domination patrol was fired upon by a UBGL by militants today afternoon at Drabgam, Pulwama. One soldier was injured, but he is stable.”

