Soldier injured, structures damaged in LoC shelling

A soldier was injured and many structures were damaged in Balakote area of Poonch’s Mendhar sub division due to cross-LoC shelling.

Officials said that on Thursday morning, Pakistani army violated ceasefire and resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling along the LoC.

“Pak army also used long range 120 mm mortar shells to target civil population in the area,” officials said.

They informed that an army soldier suffered injuries after a Pakistan fired mortar shell exploded near an army post. “The soldier suffered splinter injuries and he is presently undergoing treatment in local army hospital,” officials said.

On the other hand, around ten structures also got damaged in the shelling.

“Four kacha houses in Balakote forward area and around six structures in Balakote border resident colony received damage,” officials said.

They added that shelling of mortars as well as small arms fire lasted for over four hours.

Jammu based spokesman of Indian army, Lt Col Devander Anand, said that Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors in district Poonch (J&K).

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he added.