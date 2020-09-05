Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: September 6, 2020, 1:08 AM

Soldier killed, 2 injured in LoC firing in Kupwara

Representational Pic

An army soldier was killed and two others injured in Pakistani troops’ firing in Naugam sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

The deceased soldier has been identified as Gunner Bopender Singh while injured are Lance Naik Venkatesh and Sepoy Shajal. SSP Handwara, Dr Sandeep, said that Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Naugam sector resulting in the death of a soldier and injuries to two others.

“One of the soldiers died on the spot while two injured have been shifted to army’s 92 base hospital and are stable,” said the SSP. 

