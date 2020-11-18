Soldier killed, 2 others injured as avalanche hits army post

An army soldier was killed and two others were injured when a snow avalanche hit a forward post in Tanghdar sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A senior police officer said the snow avalanche hit Roshan post last night at 8pm in which three soldiers were swept away.

“The soldiers were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, but one among them was declared dead,” he said.

He identified the deceased as rifleman Nikhil Sharma, and the injured as Ramesh Chand and Gurvinder Singh of 7RR.

Pertinently after the recent snowfall, district administration Kupwara had issued avalanche warning.