Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: November 19, 2020, 12:58 AM

Soldier killed, 2 others injured as avalanche hits army post

TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: November 19, 2020, 12:58 AM
Fresh avalanche warning issued in Kupwara
Representational Photo

An army soldier was killed and two others were injured when a snow avalanche hit a forward post in Tanghdar sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A senior police officer said the snow avalanche hit Roshan post last night at 8pm in which three soldiers were swept away.

Trending News

Advisor Baseer Khan chairs 18th BoG meeting of SKICC

Navin inaugurates Trout Hatchery at Sagam

Authorities go tough against profiteers

Representational Pic

28 kanal forest land retrieved in Ganderbal

“The soldiers were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, but one among them was declared dead,” he said.

He identified the deceased as rifleman Nikhil Sharma, and the injured as Ramesh Chand and Gurvinder Singh of 7RR.

Pertinently after the recent snowfall, district administration Kupwara had issued avalanche warning.

Related News