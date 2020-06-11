Soldier killed, another injured in road accident

An army man died and another suffered injuries in a road accident on Srinagar-Leh highway on Thursday, a police official said.

Giving details, the official told Greater Kashmir that an army vehicle, which was part of a convoy heading towards Srinagar from Kargil, fell into a gorge near Ranga Mode (Sonamarg ) after the driver lost control over the vehicle.

“Police and army immediately rushed to the spot and started rescue operation,” he said.

The official said a soldier died and another suffered injuries in the accident. The injured, he added, was shifted to a hospital for treatment.