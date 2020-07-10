Soldier killed in cross-LoC firing

An army Havaldar was killed in firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, an official said on Friday.

The official said that Pakistan army resorted to firing and shelling in Kamal area at around 12:30 am in which Havaldar Sambur Gurung sustained multiple splinter injuries. “He was moved to a medical facility but he succumbed to his injuries,” the official said.

The body was brought to Nowshera for medico-legal formalities. The police has also taken cognizance of the matter.

Meanwhile, army in its official statement issued through Jammu based defense spokesman Lt Col Devander Anand said that “Hav Sambur Gurung was critically injured who later succumbed to his injuries”.

The deceased, it said, “was brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.”