Soldier kills self in Ramban

A soldier of 12-Rashtriya Rifles posted in Ukhral tehsil of Ramban district allegedly shot himself with his service riffle AK-47 inside camp resulting in his on spot death during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a police officer said.

He said the police post Ukhral of police station Ramsu received this information through a telephonic call from the Army 12RR camp Ukhral.

Police identified the deceased as Hanuman Choudhary.

In this regard inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPc have been initiated by Ramsu police, he said.