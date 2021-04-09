Soldier shot dead in Bijbehara

Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Militants on Friday shot dead a Territorial Army soldier in the Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The slain trooper was identified as Muhammad Saleem Akhoon, aged 40, of Jablipora, Bijbehara.

Akhoon, a former government-gunman, was on leave when militants shot him from a point-blank range outside his house this afternoon.

He sustained grievous injuries and was immediately shifted to SDH Bijbehara.

Later, he was referred to GMC Anantnag.

“He had a bullet injury in the head,” doctors said.

Medical Superintendent GMC Anantnag said, “He was declared brought dead on arrival.”

Soon after the attack, the army and police cordoned the area and launched searches to nab the assailants.

