AP
Geneva,
UPDATED: April 25, 2020, 12:34 AM

Some journalists stifled amid virus: UN

AP
Geneva,
UPDATED: April 25, 2020, 12:34 AM

The UN human rights chief says some states are using the coronavirus outbreak as a pretext to clampdown on independent media, including the arrest and intimidation of journalists.

Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, did not specify which countries have used the pandemic as a “pretext to restrict information and stifle criticism.”

Bachelet noted that some political leaders have aimed their statements against journalists and media workers, and insisted that a free media is always essential but now more than ever during the pandemic.“This is no time to blame the messenger,” Bachelet said. “Protecting journalists from harassment, threats, detention or censorship helps keep us all safe.”

