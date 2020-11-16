Sonamarg draped white; Kargil highway closed

Reports said that Zojila pass on the Srinagar-Kargil highway received over 2 ft of snow while the health resort Sonamarg experienced over 1 ft of fresh snow till Monday afternoon.

The season’s first snowfall which started since Saturday morning has draped this Sonamarg in white with the local hoteliers expecting some increase in the tourist inflow.

“It’s a moment of joy for us. Business was hit due to the lockdown since March but tourism is slowly picking pace and this snowfall has brought some hopes of tourism revival,” said Mudasir Ahmed, a hotelier in Sonamarg. He said that they have announced special discounts for the tourists visiting Sonamarg.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar-Kargil highway which was closed on Saturday for traffic in view of the accumulation of snow continued to remain closed for the 3rd consecutive day on Monday.

However, with the improvement in weather conditions BRO has pressed into service its men and machinery for snow clearance work.