SOP for handling pregnancies amidst COVID19 underway

Testing of all pregnant women and exercising precautions while conducting deliveries are some of the new guidelines underway in Kashmir as part of Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for pregnancies amidst COVID19.

In the wake of the death of a pregnant Anantnag woman on Sunday, Government is instituting an SOP for antenatal care, delivery and postnatal care in J&K. The move follows allegations of mishandling of the Anantnag woman who had suffered intra-uterine death of her twins and later, post her death, tested positive for COVID19.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, PK Pole said the SOP was being prepared in consultation with experts and would be ready by the end of this week.

He said all hospitals have been instructed to carry out testing of pregnant women admitted for delivery. “In case there is an emergency and the test report cannot be awaited, then the hospital has to exercise all precautions in handling the patient, just like a suspected case,” he said.

He said birth plan of all pregnant women would be prepared by field workers and if any person, including the pregnant woman, is suspected to have any symptom of COVID19, they will be sampled. “We have operationalised mobile sampling teams in every block. One just needs to call the district control room and a team will arrive at the spot of the person and take sample,” Pole said. He said sampling of pregnant women was being carried out on priority in red zones.

However, in hospitals where deliveries are taking place currently, doctors complain against lack of information related to their patients. “When we get a patient we should ideally know their COVID19 status as a pregnant woman is not just about an operation theatre procedure,” a senior gynecologist while speaking to Greater Kashmir said. She alleged that while doing normal deliveries and checkup of patients, their lives and that of other healthcare staff are at risk.

Prof Farhat Jabeen, who heads Kashmir’s largest maternity hospital Lal Ded, said, the hospital has instituted measures to reduce chances of infection by a COVID19 positive person. These, she said, included a separate desk for taking history of patients, a separate OPD for women from red zones and admitting only emergency cases. “Still we have around 100 admissions every day,” she said.

She said the direst requirement currently was to reduce congestion in hospitals. “For that we need to reduce number of attendants and distribute patients rather than have all maternity services consolidated at one place,” she said.