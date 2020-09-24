Sopore alleged custodial death: 2 cops suspended

Two policemen have been put under suspension in connection with the recent alleged custodial death of a youth in Sopore.

“On the same day when the incident took place, two cops accompanying him were put under suspension for negligence of duty,” a senior police officer told the Greater Kashmir. “That is part of our investigations how the youth managed to escape.”

Irfan Ahmad Dar of Sopore died within a day of his arrest by police last week. While the family said he was killed in custody, police said he escaped from custody and died.