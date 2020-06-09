Sopore resident buried as per Covid protocol, tests negative posthumously

The family of a Sopore resident who was declared COVID 19 positive and died on Tuesday at Chest Diseases Hospital Srinagar, received negative test report of the deceased on the same day he was buried as per the protocol for Covid deaths.

The family members of the deceased person while sharing negative test report said that test report was received after deceased was laid to rest on Tuesday. “At around 1.40 pm after the burial of deceased was concluded, we received a message declaring the deceased as negative,” said cousin of the deceased person.

He said after half an hour we accessed the hard copy of the test report which shows result of test as negative.

Hailing from a village in Sopore, the deceased as per family members was injured in a road accident 20 days back. He was shifted to Sub District Hospital Sopore, where from he was shifted to Government Medical College Baramulla who shifted him to SMHS hospital Srinagar.

After remaining under treatment for several days at SMHS, the hospital authorities a few days back said the patient has tested positive and will be shifted to CD Hospital.

“After remaining under treatment at CD Hospital for more than 4 days, he died on Tuesday,” said the cousin of the deceased person.

The Nodal Officer for COVID 19 at SMHS, Dr Saleem Khan said, “The patient was shifted to CD Hospital as COVID 19 patient and succumbed on Tuesday. His sample was collected on June 4, report of which came on Tuesday afternoon which is negative,” he said.

The family members while raising some questions said that an enquiry should be launched as why was the patient shifted from SMHS Hospital to CD Hospital. If he has tested positive where was the test conducted and why was the test report not issued to them despite several requests.