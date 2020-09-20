Sopore youth's death | Probe officer asks people to depose

The inquiry officer appointed for the magisterial probe in the killing of a Sopore youth allegedly in police custody issued a public notice on Sunday asking general public as well as the close relatives of the deceased youth to record their statement if they have any knowledge about the incident.

The Baramulla district magistrate G N Itoo on Thursday ordered a magisterially probe into the allegations of the family that their son was killed by police in custody. The Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla has been appointed inquiry officer to ascertain the causes and the circumstances leading to the death of Irfan Ahmad Dar of Sidiq colony Sopore.

The persons who wish to record their statement at the office of ADC Sopore have been asked to record their statement between 10 am to 1 pm on 20 and 21 of this month while those interested to record at Baramulla have been asked to contact the office of ADC Baramulla on 22 and 26 of this month between 10 am to 4 pm. As per the public notice, the desired persons can even mail their statement at mirahsaan.mir7@gmail.com or can contact at 9419030228.

“The public in general and the close relatives of the deceased Irfan Ahmad Dar, son of Muhammad Akbar Dar, resident of Sidiq colony Sopore along with the persons having knowledge about the case in particular are hereby informed through the medium of this notice to record their statement regarding the knowledge about the alleged custodial death of the deceased mentioned above before the inquiry officer, Additional District Magistrate Baramulla as well as ADC Sopore as per the schedule,” reads the public notice issued.

Irfan Ahmad Dar, 23, died a day after his arrest by police in Sopore on Wednesday. The incident triggered massive protest in the area. The family of the deceased youth said that their son was killed in police custody while police said that the youth escaped and died.