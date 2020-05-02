South Kashmir | 18 local militants, 2 'associates' killed in 2 weeks

Eighteen local militants and two youths who police said were ‘militant associates’ have been killed in eight different gunfights with security forces in the past two weeks in South Kashmir.

On April 17, two militants were killed in an encounter at Dairoo-Keegam Shopian.

The bodies of the duo, who were locals from the same district, were taken to a far off Baramula village by police for burial.

A police official said they were affiliated to the Hizb ul Mujahideen militant outfit.

On April 22, four militants were killed in an encounter at Melhoora village in Zainapora area of Shopian. All the four were locals, hailing from Shopian and Pulwama villages, and their bodies were too taken by police to Ganderbal for burial.

A police official said they were affiliated to Ansar Ghazwat ul Hind (AGH).

On April 24, two militants were killed in a brief exchange of fire in Heri-Kharipora village of Frisal in Yaripora, Kulgam.

The security forces ambushed their vehicle ferrying a cop they had abducted from his house minutes before. The policeman was rescued during the operation in an injured condition.

Another cop was also injured in the exchange of fire.

The bodies of the duo hailing from Ashmuji and Bugam villages of Kulgam were also taken by police to a far off Baramulla village for burial.

They police said they were also affiliated to Hizb ul Mujahideen.

On April 25, two militants and a civilian were killed in an encounter in Goripora, Barsoo village of Awantipora police district. The police, however, said the civilian, identified as Mansoor Ahmad – a carpenter by profession – was an “associate of militants” who was arrested earlier and was killed during exchange of fire while leading the security forces to the militants’ hideout.

The militants affiliated to Hizb were gunned down in a hideout dug in the open fields.

Both their bodies and that of the civilian were taken by police to Ganderbal for burial.

On evening of April 26, police claimed to have killed four militants in a brief exchange of fire in Achthal-Guddar village of Kulgam district.

An army officer, they said, also sustained injuries.

However, the next day police retracted the earlier statement saying only one “militant associate” was killed.

“The militants were probably hit by bullets but managed to escape in the cover of darkness. Only one body that of an associate was recovered,” the police statement said.

The slain youth was an engineering graduate and a son of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police. His family have denied his involvement in militancy.

His body was also taken to Baramula for burial.

On April 27, three militants were killed in Lower-Munda Qazigund area of Anantnag district in the police jurisdiction of Kulgam.

All of them were locals from Kulgam villages. Their bodies were taken by police to Baramulla for burial.

A police official said the slain were affiliated to newly formed outfit The Resistance Front (TRF).

As many as 14 civilians were injured when an unexploded device suddenly went off from the rubble of the damaged houses.

On April 29, three militants were again killed in Melhora- Zainapora area of Shopian. Police said Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH) chief Burhan Koka of same village was among the slain. His other two associates were identified as Nasir Ahmed Bhat of Arwani Bijbehara and Bilal Ahmed Khan of Sangoo Narbal Pulwama

Their bodies were taken by police to Ganderbal for burial.

Three security personnel including an officer sustained injuries in the gunfight.

On May 2, two militants were killed in Pulwama town. Initial reports suggest that the duo hailed from the same district. Their bodies, a police official said, will be taken to a Baramulla village for burial. He said the slain were affiliated with Jaish e Muhammad militant outfit.