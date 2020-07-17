Special rules approved for construction in 'strategic areas'

The Administrative Council under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu Friday gave its nod to the proposal of amending the Control of Building Operations Act, 1988 and the J&K Development Act, 1970 to provide for special dispensation for carrying out construction activities in Strategic Areas.

The amendments proposed by Housing & Urban Development Department will pave way for notifying certain areas as “strategic areas” in terms of the requirement of armed forces and in such areas, the regulation of construction activity shall be through a special dispensation, an official statement said. The move is aimed at simplifying the procedures and shall facilitate time bound development of infrastructure of strategic importance. The approval has been granted keeping in view the strategic importance of certain locations and reconciling their security needs with developmental aspirations.