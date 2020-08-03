Special Security Force rules notified

Home Department has notified the Special Security Force Rules for the protection of Lt Governor GC Murmu in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the rules, these personnel to be mainly drawn from the Jammu and Kashmir Police Department will be on deputation for three years, extendable for one more year under certain conditions.

The rules to establish a separate Special Security Force (SSF) were made during the initial tenure of former Governor Satya Paul Malik in Jammu and Kashmir, said a senior police officer.

As per the rules, an SSP rank police officer will be appointed as Director SSF with the approval of the Lt Governor along with other police officers including non gazetted police officers, Assistant Sub Inspectors and others.

The personnel appointed in the SSF will be purely on deputation from the J&K police for a period of three years and their appointment will be made only after proper verification. After six months, re-verification will also be conducted, the notified rules recommend.

They will be subjected to physical and personality tests by a board of officers to be constituted by the Director General of Police, in which Director SSF will also be the member.

The officers will follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for protecting the LG at the office, residence, public meetings and during tours outside the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, reads the notification.