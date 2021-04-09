As many as 26 faculty members of the Jammu University, two teaching staff members from Government MAM College, Jammu, and 3 from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu tested positive for covid19 during sampling on Friday.

As figures of positive people mounted to 164 in Jammu district, the health department started sampling in different educational institutions in a phased manner to detect and isolate the infected people.

“We took samples of 154 staff members in the University of Jammu and 26 of them turned covid19 positive. They have been told to isolate themselves and their contacts being traced,” said an official.

The official said that the sampling will continue in the university tomorrow as well.

Meanwhile, three of the samples from 72 tested positive during RT-PCR sampling at IIM Jammu.

The sampling process also started in Government MAM College, the official said, adding that they took samples of 278 staff members as well as students. However, two teachers tested positive for covid in the college.

Meanwhile, 28 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel tested positive for covid19 in Udhampur district.

In view of sudden spike in cases across Jammu region and detection of some cases in Udhampur district, the officials in the health department told Greater Kashmir that they have been directed to gear up for the situation.

“We are told to prepare oxygen beds at District Hospital Udhampur, Community Health Centre, Ramnagar and Community Health Centre, Chenani,” the official added.

He said that they have also identified a covid care centre for the asymptomatic patients infected with the virus. However, the centre is yet to be notified, he added.

Besides, the Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Anshul Garg through an order has imposed restriction on the “non-essential movement” between 10 PM to 6 AM in Urban areas of Jammu district (Municipal Corporation) and seven urban local bodies from April 9, 2021 till further orders.

The DC Jammu has ordered that the SSP Jammu shall ensure implementation of these restrictions in letter and spirit.

The order was issued in the backdrop of Government’s order that night curfew shall be imposed from 10 PM to 6 AM in Urban areas of eight districts affected by the recent covid spike and the concerned District Magistrates were directed to issue prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC.