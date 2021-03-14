Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Mukeet Akmali
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 15, 2021, 12:57 AM

Spike in COVID cases worrisome: Experts

Urge people to follow protocols and not to be complacent
Representational Photo
Terming the spike in covid19 cases in Kashmir as worrisome, experts have cautioned people not to be complacent and urged them to follow the protocols.

J&K in the last one month saw about 20 covid19 deaths and over 2300 positive cases even as anti-covid vaccination drive is going on in the Union Territory.

Experts attribute the spike in the covid cases mainly to “complacency” and “non-adherence of COVID protocols” by the people.

Dr Showkat Shah, critical care expert, believes that people have become complacent so much so that they don’t bother to wear masks even inside the hospitals. “The result is that the number of cases is increasing,” Dr Shah said.

“Many people across the globe and many states in India are facing the wrath of the second wave of the COVID, which as per reports is more fatal. Therefore, it is necessary for everybody that they should follow protocol of masking up, hand sanitization and social distancing.”

Dr Shah said: “Marriage season is about to commence in the coming months. It is in the interest of the society that people should solemnize functions with due observance of protocols otherwise gatherings can lead to spread of the virus.”

Apart from the adherence of protocols, Dr Shah urged masses to vaccinate themselves against the COVID. “It is mandatory for almost everybody above 45 and particularly people with co-morbidities to vaccinate against COVID. However, even those who have been vaccinated should also adhere to COVID protocols.”

Officer on Special Duty to the Directorate of Health Services, Dr Qazi Haroon said that the government is carrying out vaccination drives at a massive scale. “However the need of the hour is that people should not lower their guard against the COVID. We have seen that people have stopped wearing masks, there is no social distancing and functions are being held as if there is no COVID around, which has resulted in the spurt in the number of COVID cases.”

“The best medicine against COVID is to take precautions,” he said, adding that “vaccination drives are going on across J&K.”

