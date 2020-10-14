Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 15, 2020, 12:05 AM

SPO goes missing with 2 rifles in Budgam

Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 15, 2020, 12:05 AM
Representational Pic

Two days after a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel went missing with ammunition from a camp in Budgam, a Special Police Officer of J&K Police went missing with two assault rifles on Wednesday morning from the same district.

Police said that SPO Altaf Hussain Bhat, a resident of Qazipora Chadoora, went missing with two AK-47 rifles from Special Operation Group camp Chadoora. Police said that he was working as an SPO for last five years.

Trending News
GK Photo

11th class students again hit the roads in Sopore, seek mass promotion

File Pic of Rafi Mir

Rollback 'archaic, arbitrary' property tax in J&K: Apni Party

Sagar leads delegation to Handwara; offers condolences to Ch Muhammad Ramzan

APHC condemns slapping of PSA on teachers

Police said investigations have been started and a manhunt has been launched to trace the SPO. “We are trying to locate him and bring him back,” police said.

Two days earlier, a constable of SSB stationed at a camp in the same district had gone missing with the magazine of his service rifle.

Police said the commandant of the14th battalion of the SSB had filed a report with the Chadoora police station in Budgam.

Latest News
Representational Photo

Heroin worth Rs 10 cr seized from two Afghans at Delhi airport

Sanjay Dutt. Image Source: Twitter

I'll be out of cancer soon: Sanjay Dutt

GK Photo

11th class students again hit the roads in Sopore, seek mass promotion

File Photo. Mir Imran/GK

India's Covid cases doubling in over 70 days

The report said that the constable, also named Altaf Hussain, a resident of Rajouri district has been absconding from his camp along with a magazine of his service rifle for the last two days.

“Based on the communication of the commandant, an FIR has been lodged in the Chadoora police station and investigation started,” police said.

Related News