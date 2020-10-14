SPO goes missing with 2 rifles in Budgam

Two days after a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel went missing with ammunition from a camp in Budgam, a Special Police Officer of J&K Police went missing with two assault rifles on Wednesday morning from the same district.

Police said that SPO Altaf Hussain Bhat, a resident of Qazipora Chadoora, went missing with two AK-47 rifles from Special Operation Group camp Chadoora. Police said that he was working as an SPO for last five years.

Police said investigations have been started and a manhunt has been launched to trace the SPO. “We are trying to locate him and bring him back,” police said.

Two days earlier, a constable of SSB stationed at a camp in the same district had gone missing with the magazine of his service rifle.

Police said the commandant of the14th battalion of the SSB had filed a report with the Chadoora police station in Budgam.

The report said that the constable, also named Altaf Hussain, a resident of Rajouri district has been absconding from his camp along with a magazine of his service rifle for the last two days.

“Based on the communication of the commandant, an FIR has been lodged in the Chadoora police station and investigation started,” police said.