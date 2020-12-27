SPO turned militant, 3 others arrested: Police

Police claimed to have arrested an SPO turned militant along with three others during a cordon and search operation at Chadoora today.

In a press handout issued here, police said: “Acting on a specific input, Budgam police along with 53RR and 181 Bn CRPF launched a CASO at Hayatpora, Chadoora.”

It added: “During search, one vehicle tried to flee from the cordon which was stopped tactfully, (and) the occupants tried to resist who were overpowered by SFs. Out of them one was identified as deserter SPO turned militant Altaf Hussain. The other 3 have been identified as Shabir Ahmad Bhat, Jamsheed Magray, and Zahid Dar, all residents of Pulwama.”

“On their search, arms and ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered,” the statement said, adding that on further enquiry, it was found that the group is associated with banned militant organization JeM and were operating in the area with the intention to carry out some subversive activities.

The said SPO, according to the handout, had decamped with two AK47 rifles along with one Jahangir who was later on arrested by security forces in a CASO.

In this regard case FIR 242/2020 under relevant sections of UAPA has been registered in PS Chadoora and investigation taken up, it said.