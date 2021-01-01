Spontaneous strike in parts of Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian

Parts of Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian observed a spontaneous shutdown on Friday against the killing of three youth in Lawaypora Srinagar who have been described as militants by police.

Shops and business establishments in several parts of Srinagar, especially in the old city, were shut. Shutdown was also observed in Maisuma and its adjoining areas near the Lal Chowk city centre.

Public transport was plying normally in these areas and attendance in government offices was normal.

Reports said that in Pulwama and Shopian the shutdown entered the second day and the internet remained snapped. Traffic was off the roads.

Three youths from Pulwama and Shopian were killed in Srinagar in the early hours of Wednesday in an “encounter”, with the Army and police claiming that they were militants planning a big strike along the Srinagar-Baramulla highway.

As soon as the photos of the youths started circulating, the families reached the Police Control Room (PCR) in Srinagar, accusing the security forces of killing innocent men.

Police had said that their names aren’t mentioned in their list of militants but two of them are hardcore associates of militants.