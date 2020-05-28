'Spy' Pakistani pigeon set free

Kathua police Thursday set free alleged Pakistani ‘spy pigeon’ after finding “nothing suspicious” on him. Earlier, a man from the neighbouring country had appealed to the Prime Minister Narindra Modi for bird’s release.

Two days back, the pigeon was caught from Manyari area along the International Border in Kathua with allegedly a ‘coded message’ in its ring. The locals who caught the pigeon had handed it over to the security agencies for investigation.

“We did not find anything suspicious on the pigeon which was caught by the locals; hence we set it free today,” SSP Kathua, Shailndra Mishra told Greater Kashmir.

Mishra said: “We got the pigeon medically checked by a veterinary doctor as it was frightened and also fed him during his stay.”

Meanwhile, Habib Ullah, a resident of Shakker Garh in Sialkot (Pakistan), through a video message claimed that the pigeon belonged to him and on Eid-ul-Fitr, his birds had taken a flight during which one among them had crossed the IB.

Habib appealed to Prime Minister Narindra Modi for his intervention so that the pigeon could be freed from police custody in Kathua.

“Please return my pigeon who has crossed International Border. I love him so much. Pigeons do not know boundaries,” said Habib in his video message, while claiming that the coded message was nothing, but his mobile number.