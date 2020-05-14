Srinagar airport prepares for possible flight operations

Looking ahead for possible flight operations, a joint inspection of Srinagar Airport was carried out today with Airport Director along with a team of officials and the Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) checking the ongoing preparations.

The airport officials said steps are being taken for ensuring social distancing and “maximum contactless” processing of air passengers.

Speaking with Greater Kashmir, Director Airports Authority of India (AAI), Srinagar Airport, Santosh Dhoke said that social distancing markings have been put up on chairs and floor area at the terminal building.

Dhoke said the resumption of air traffic will depend on the new guidelines issued by the Union Aviation Ministry. “We have almost half of floor markings done and rest of the preparations for ensuring social distancing will be completed by Sunday,” Dhoke said.

“The seating arrangement in the waiting lounges and queuing system outside the terminal building are being arranged in a way that there is complete social distancing maintained by the travellers. A glass partition is being created so that there is enough distance between the executives at the airport counters and the travellers,” Dhoke said. He said the decision of Ministry of Civil Aviation to allow 30-40 per cent air traffic initially would mean less than ten flights operating to this region.

“We like other airports are waiting for a go ahead from the central government to resume operations. Since it has decided that 30-40 per cent air traffic will be resumed, it means we will have 8-10 flights out of the routine 32-34 daily flights,” Dhoke said.

He said a meeting of all the stakeholders including AAI officials, CISF, representatives of all airlines along with Jammu and Kashmir administration was held recently.

The Airport Director said that Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir P K Pole has recently asked the Srinagar Municipal Corporation to explore the possibility of setting up a fumigation tunnel at one of the entry gates. “The SMC would be conducting a feasibility study in one or two days to check if a fumigation channel could be installed at one of the entry gates,” Dhoke said.

He said the Standard Operating Procedures fixed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will also be followed as and when the air traffic resumes.

“It is important for every traveller to have the contact tracing Aarogya Setu app installed on his mobile phone. In addition, she/he would need to answer the questioner on the app. Those with no Covid-19 symptoms with a ‘Green’ status on the app will only be allowed to travel. Those with a ‘Red’ status on the app will not be allowed to travel,” Dhoke said.