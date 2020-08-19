Srinagar attack fallout: Search operation in uptown

Security forces Wednesday carried out a thorough cordon and search operation in some uptown areas of Srinagar city, however there has been no report of any arrest, officials said.

The operation was carried out in Badshah Nagar, Azaad Basti, Natipora and some other adjoining areas.

Officials said that joint teams of police and paramilitary forces arrived in these localities last night and searched residential houses. However no one was arrested, they said.

The search operation, officials said, was carried out after suspicion that militants might have been hiding in these areas. A report said that some arms were recovered during the operation, however there was no official confirmation.

“Since Nowgam attack in which two policemen were killed, searches are being conducted randomly at various places in Srinagar to track down involved militants,” a senior police officer said. “Searches are being conducted in the areas along the by-pass road.”

He said that after carrying out the attack, the militants managed to flee towards Natipora area. “We are also keeping heavy domination in these areas.”

There were three encounters in Srinagar in the last three months. In the last week of July two militants were killed in the Ranbirgarh-Panzinara area of Srinagar.

Earlier, in two encounters in Nawakadal and Zadibal areas five militants including the son of Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai were killed.